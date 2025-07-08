BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,716.10. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $477,872 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.