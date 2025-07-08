Best Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – July 5th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded biotechnology companies that use living organisms and biological processes to develop medical therapies, diagnostics, agricultural products and related technologies. Because these firms typically invest heavily in research and development and depend on clinical‐trial outcomes and regulatory approvals, their stock prices can be highly volatile, offering the potential for significant gains but also elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $189.50. 3,706,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,905. The stock has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.63 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $428.25. 1,359,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $454.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Further Reading