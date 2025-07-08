Best Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves selling goods or services online or providing digital commerce platforms and solutions. Their performance is driven by factors such as online traffic growth, sales conversion rates, and technological innovation in payment or logistics systems. Examples include companies like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. 7,686,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,068,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 3,300,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,485. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $15.21 on Friday, reaching $1,050.49. The stock had a trading volume of 158,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,060.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,038.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

