Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – July 5th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or invest in blockchain technology and related applications. They can range from pure-play firms offering distributed ledger solutions to larger corporations integrating blockchain for supply chain, payments or data security. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the potential growth of blockchain innovations without directly purchasing cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.39. 18,441,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,630,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,521. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 13,347,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263,070. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 6.71.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,883,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,680,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 5,006,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,545. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

