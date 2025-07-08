Blue Chip Stocks To Research – July 5th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well‐established companies with a track record of strong financial performance, reliable earnings and regular dividend payments. They typically belong to industry leaders with stable business models and are seen as lower-risk investments. Investors often hold blue-chip stocks for long-term growth and income stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 904,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,358. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 91,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,530. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.78.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 22,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,428. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58.

