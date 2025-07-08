Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 141,398 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,077,243.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

