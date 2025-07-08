Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,967 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ZVIA opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.91. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

