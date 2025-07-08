Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,665,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

