Calamos Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCVX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.19. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

