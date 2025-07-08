Calamos Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 2,635,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $53.00 target price on Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Samsara Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IOT opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -177.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $879,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,890.58. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,855,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,122,349.35. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,202,323 shares of company stock valued at $92,630,610. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

