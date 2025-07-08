Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 109,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UAMY shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, May 12th. D Boral Capital upgraded United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

United States Antimony Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. United States Antimony Co. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

United States Antimony Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

