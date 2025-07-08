Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,563,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,198,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OptimizeRx Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

