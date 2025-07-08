Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

