Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 14,415 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CVRx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVRx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVRx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CVRx by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CVRx Price Performance

CVRX stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.23. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 97.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $59,764.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,230.30. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

