Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 14,774 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Myomo worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 602,719 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,796,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 174,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Myomo

In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,051,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,380.62. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,875.55. This represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,767 shares of company stock valued at $390,093 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Myomo Stock Up 0.5%

MYO stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

