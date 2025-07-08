Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 9,007 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

