Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,453. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

