Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,462 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

BDJ stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

