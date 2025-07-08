Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

StandardAero Stock Down 0.3%

StandardAero stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 828,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $22,624,301.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,463,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,857,180.90. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.