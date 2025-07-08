Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3,298.5% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 791,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 768,646 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a "sell" rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Veronica Rogers sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,832.80. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $42,167.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,411.89. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,355 shares of company stock worth $1,733,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

