Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after buying an additional 412,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,232,000 after buying an additional 453,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 955,795 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $24,371,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 2,499,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 94.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

