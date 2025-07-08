Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calix were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 65,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,820. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

