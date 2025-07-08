Casino Stocks To Watch Today – July 5th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage casinos and related gaming establishments. They give investors exposure to revenue from gaming activities (like slot machines and table games) as well as hospitality and entertainment services. Performance of these stocks is often driven by consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and changes in gambling regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 33,808,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,343. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion and a PE ratio of 95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $175.59 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.49.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $40.68. 6,794,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 2,311,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

