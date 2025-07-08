Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

