CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 292.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 284.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

