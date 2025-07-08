Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stake Increased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,376,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $447.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.55 and a 1 year high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

