Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.27% of Ceva worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceva during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceva during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceva by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ceva during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ceva during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Ceva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceva had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ceva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

