Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The firm had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

