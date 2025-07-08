Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is -79.24%.
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
