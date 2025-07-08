Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

