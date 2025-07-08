Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleanspark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

CLSK opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

