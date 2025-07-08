Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

