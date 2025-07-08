Comparing Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) & Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Roku and Beasley Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 7 16 2 2.73 Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Roku currently has a consensus target price of $90.37, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

This table compares Roku and Beasley Broadcast Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $4.11 billion 3.12 -$129.39 million ($0.73) -120.63 Beasley Broadcast Group $234.82 million 0.03 -$5.89 million ($5.20) -0.79

Beasley Broadcast Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beasley Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -2.49% -4.29% -2.51% Beasley Broadcast Group -3.66% -2.63% -0.69%

Volatility and Risk

Roku has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roku beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Naples, Florida.

