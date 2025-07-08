Comparing SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) & Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SharkNinja and Calloway’s Nursery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 0.00

SharkNinja currently has a consensus target price of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SharkNinja and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharkNinja and Calloway’s Nursery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion 2.69 $438.70 million $3.16 33.39 Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.16 $5.75 million N/A N/A

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Calloway’s Nursery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

