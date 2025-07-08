Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Concentrix Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,362 shares in the company, valued at $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,482,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

