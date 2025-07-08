Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corpay were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $332.26 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.06 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.57.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

