CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1,505.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CoStar Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,847,000 after buying an additional 1,079,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6%

CSGP opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

