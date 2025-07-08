Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 343.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $95.71.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $5,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,383,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,123,986.65. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $1,141,758.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 467,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,550,519.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,139 shares of company stock worth $75,820,113. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

