Critical Comparison: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) and Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67 Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ 2 4 0 0 1.67

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

62.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 26.54% 21.30% 1.56% Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ 15.40% 13.35% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $815.73 million 2.69 $216.32 million $4.82 9.57 Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ $17.44 billion N/A $2.60 billion $0.64 10.34

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management. The Channel Islands and the UK segment refers to the retail and corporate banking and wealth management. The Other segment includes operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

