CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after acquiring an additional 582,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $505.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of -732.55 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

