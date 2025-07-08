Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.97.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

