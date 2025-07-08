Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CW stock opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $493.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.85 and a 200-day moving average of $369.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.