Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – July 5th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell or support products and services designed to protect digital systems, networks and data from cyber threats. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms specializing in areas like network security, endpoint protection, threat detection and cloud security. Performance of cybersecurity stocks often correlates with the pace of technology adoption, regulatory requirements and the evolving threat landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,689,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded up $17.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.46 and its 200-day moving average is $405.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

