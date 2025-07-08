D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,140 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.