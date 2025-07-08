D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,641 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

