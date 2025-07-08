D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

