D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $3,931,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.99. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.