D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 8,188 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5,682.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MDU opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

