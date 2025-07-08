D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,878,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,323,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 11,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

About BHP Group



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

