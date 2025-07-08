D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of QQQM opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $229.35.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
